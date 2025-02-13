Speaker Hall: "I Understand Why Gov. Whitmer is Frustrated" Over Tipped Wages, Paid Leave

February 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has suggested delaying new laws on tipped wages and paid sick leave until July 1 if the Michigan House and Senate cannot resolve their issues before next Friday.



“I understand why Gov. Whitmer is frustrated, because Senate Democrats have done nothing to act on this for months. We see them fumbling around. They can’t even get a bill out of their chamber on minimum wage or sick leave to save our workers and make sure they have good sick leave plans,” said House Speaker Matt Hall Thursday.



“Where the House has a bipartisan bill that passed weeks ago, that’s been sitting in the Senate chamber.”



Hall added he wants a deal done before the new laws kick in February 21, rather than kicking the can down the road another five months.



“We should do a 38 percent tip credit. It is working right now for Michigan workers,” he said. “In the spirit of compromise, we’re trying to save people’s jobs and save the restaurant industry, I proposed to them let’s go 50 percent.”



Hall believes if Senate Democrats could move to 50 percent, it may pass the upper chamber early next week.



Speaker Hall's press conference is linked below.