County EDC To Host Annual Meeting Wednesday

November 4, 2019

Livingston County’s economic development entities will host their annual meeting this week – highlighting progress and opportunities both locally and across the region.



The Economic Development Council of Livingston County is a non-profit agency dedicated to the creation and sustainability of economic opportunities in-sync with the quality of life and unique characteristics of Livingston County. Ann Arbor SPARK partners with the EDC and works to advance the region by encouraging and supporting business acceleration, attraction and retention.



Director of Business Development for Livingston County Marcia Gebarowski tells WHMI they’re excited to provide highlights of some of the successes that Spark staff has accomplished in Livingston County through their partnership with the EDC. Gebarowski says the featured keynote speaker is Michele Ureste with the Michigan Workforce Intelligence Network, who will highlight the trends and demands of workforce today and how Livingston County compares to the region and state. She says it’s a lot of relevant information when everyone is talking about talent and how to do things differently. Gebarowski says the Network is right in the thick of innovative and unique solutions with being a catalyst for new programming and ways to support industries across the region with talent solutions.



Gebarowski says they are excited and always humbled to share on the successes they’ve had and highlighting strategies like employer collaboratives as well as other support the state has given. She says that’s both on the talent end and programs supporting site readiness through other grants they’ve successfully sought after in local communities like Handy Township so it will be a really good overview of the work done in 2019.



The EDC annual meeting is open to the public and will take place this Wednesday at Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township from 5 to 7pm. Online registration is available on Ann Arbor Spark’s website. You’ll find that link below. (JM)