Spaghetti Dinner Fundraiser For Local Toddler Battling Cancer

February 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A benefit is planned this weekend to help support the family of a toddler diagnosed with cancer on his birthday last year.



Livingston County resident Rowen Jordan turned 2-years-old on November 16th of last year. On the very same day, he was diagnosed with metastatic stage 4 neuroblastoma.



Jordan has a rigorous treatment plan that requires full-time care from both of his parents. He’s currently undergoing oncology treatment at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital in Ann Arbor. To help support the family during this difficult time; family, friends, and other community supporters have come together and have organized a spaghetti dinner that will take place this Sunday.



The event is open to the public and will feature food, a 50/50, raffle prizes, and a cash bar. It will take place from 1 to 5pm on Sunday at the American Legion Post 141 at 3265 West Grand River in Howell. Tickets will be available at the door and are $10 for adults and $5 for children.



Donations of all levels to use for raffle prizes during the fundraising event were also being sought. All proceeds will be donated directly to the family.



Community members can reach out with questions or donations to: Lisa Kobasicat at 810-360-8722, Deanna Wennberg at 517-861-6229, or Jon Jordan at 517-375-1412.



More information and an event flyer are attached.