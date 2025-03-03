Longtime Southwest Elementary Principal Passes Away

March 3, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-known community member and longtime Howell elementary school principal has passed away.



Jill Hilla died over the weekend. Her daughter, Rebecca, shared with family and friends via social media that Hilla suffered a major stroke on Thursday, February 27th. She passed away Saturday, March 1st.



The posted stated “Thursday morning, the 27th of February, our mother, Jill Hilla, suffered a major stroke. The depth of the bleed made surgery impossible. Given her tenacity & stubbornness it should be of no surprise that she held out for a few days, finally resting this afternoon, March 1. Her lifelong love & partner, Mark, at her side. Please know that getting to know the versions of Jill that you all knew & loved has been a gift. Thank you for loving her, for being her community, her friends. Being part of your lives, & your children’s lives was the greatest pride & privilege of her life”.



Hilla was a longtime principal at Southwest Elementary School, and also served as an administrator at Williamston Community Schools. She retired in 2014.



The district provided the photo and following statement to WHMI:



“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jill Hilla, former principal of Southwest Elementary. Jill was a kind and compassionate leader who always put students first, ensuring their success and well-being were at the heart of every decision. As an instructional leader, she played a vital role in shaping education within our district. Even after retiring, she continued her dedication to the community through her service on the Howell Carnegie Library Board. Jill leaves a legacy of kindness, leadership, and commitment to education.”



Funeral arrangements are pending.