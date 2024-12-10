Southbound US-127 Entrance Ramps In Lansing Closed Tuesday

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Anyone traveling in the Lansing area could encounter delays and ramp closures.



MDOT is closing all ramps to southbound US-127 from M-43 to Trowbridge Road today for pavement markings and barrier wall removal to prepare for the re-opening of southbound US-127.



The work is part of the $205 million investment to rebuild US-127/I-496 from I-96 to I-496. The project also involves improving and rebuilding bridges through the segment and updating drainage, signs, and pavement markings in Ingham County.



MDOT says the intermittent ramp closures will be taking place from 7am to 5pm. Detours will be posted.



Motorists should expect delays and are advised to seek alternate routes.



