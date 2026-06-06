Southbound I-75 Lane Closure In Genesee County

June 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A week-long freeway lane closure this coming week in Genesee County.



MDOT will be closing one lane of southbound I-75 from US-23 to Court Street starting Monday. That lane closure will remain in effect through Friday, June 12th.



The far-left lane will be closed, along with the left shoulder.



Traffic will be maintained with additional intermittent single- and double-lane closures as well as ramp closures as needed as work progresses throughout the project limits. Detours will be posted as necessary.



It’s part of a $6.9 (m) million investment to resurface more than 4 miles of I-75 in each direction between US-23 and Court Street in Genesee County.



Work will include hot-mix asphalt, cold milling and resurfacing, shoulder corrugations, and pavement markings.



The overall project end date is this September.