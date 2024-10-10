Southbound I-75 Lane Closure Begins Monday In Genesee County

October 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A lane closure for maintenance on southbound I-75 in Genesee County starts next week.



MDOT is investing approximately $500,000 to perform drainage maintenance on southbound I-75 from Court Street to US-23. Work will include drainage structure and barrier wall repairs to ensure the stability and integrity of the overall infrastructure.



It starts on Monday and will take about a month, with an estimated completion date of November 14th.



As for traffic restrictions, the work will be done in two stages. Starting Monday, work will begin on the stretch from Court Street to Miller Road and is expected to end on October 31st. Work will then begin on the second stage from Miller Road from US-23 and last for two weeks.



Two lanes will remain open during each stage of the project.