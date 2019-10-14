South Milford Road Project Almost Done

October 14, 2019

A large road project in the Village of Milford is nearing completion.



The South Milford Road project continued last week with the placement of curb and gutter and the first course of asphalt on the inside lanes of traffic. The Village advises that restoration behind the curb is scheduled early to the middle of this week, with the final top courses of asphalt on the entire road to follow.



Meanwhile, the Village’s 2019 Paving Program is essentially wrapped up. Officials say a few small items remain to be completed, including line painting, but remaining items should have minimal or no impact to traffic. (JM)