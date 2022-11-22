South Michigan Ave. Closure Wednesday In City Of Howell

An unexpected road closure will be in effect in the City of Howell tomorrow to isolate a water leak.



The City advises that South Michigan Ave will be closed between Marion/Mason Road and Livingston Street from 7am to 8pm.



The shutdown is for crews to install two valves to isolate a water leak on Michigan Ave. Detours will be in place for both north and southbound traffic. All semi-trucks traveling southbound should use McPherson Park Drive to Mason to South Michigan Ave.



A detour map is attached.