South Michigan Ave. Closure Wednesday In City Of Howell
November 22, 2022
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
An unexpected road closure will be in effect in the City of Howell tomorrow to isolate a water leak.
The City advises that South Michigan Ave will be closed between Marion/Mason Road and Livingston Street from 7am to 8pm.
The shutdown is for crews to install two valves to isolate a water leak on Michigan Ave. Detours will be in place for both north and southbound traffic. All semi-trucks traveling southbound should use McPherson Park Drive to Mason to South Michigan Ave.
A detour map is attached.