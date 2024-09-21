Asphalt Milling/Paving To Begin On South Main Street In Milford

September 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





More progress with the South Main Street project in the Village of Milford.



Sidewalk replacements on the west side of S. Main Street were completed this week. Asphalt milling is tentatively scheduled for the first half of next week, and asphalt paving is tentatively scheduled for the second half of next week, weather permitting. A link to a map is provided.



The Village advises to expect short delays during milling operations and delays up to 1 hour during paving operations.



The Village says it strongly encourages motorists to seek an alternate route during this stage of construction. All work is weather-dependent and subject to change.



All impacted residents will be notified about road closures prior to the work being done.



The Village further stated “Do NOT drive on the tack coat as the asphalt binder will leave marks on driveways and vehicles. Do NOT drive on fresh asphalt unless the traffic controller signals you to do so.”