South Lyon's Lake Street Tavern Closing after 15 Years in Business

November 3, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A popular establishment in downtown South Lyon is closing its doors.



Owners of Lake Street Tavern announced the restaurant's last day of operation will be on Saturday, November 4th. Patrons can take advantage of half-off food and drinks on the restaurant's last day.



Lake Street Tavern, located at 127 E Lake Street, has been a staple in the community for nearly 15 years. The restaurant served both lunch and dinner and provided a large list of Michigan-made beer and wine.



Owner Mary Poole told reporters at HometownLife.com that she has been a restaurant owner for 30 years and looks forward to retirement.



While official plans for the space have not been announced, the building's landlord is reportedly not interested in leasing to another restaurant.



All kitchen equipment and supplies will be auctioned to the public on November 13th.



More information can be found at the provided links.