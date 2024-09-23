South Lyon's Lafayette/Pontiac Trail to Close for Culvert Work

September 23, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County expects to close Lafayette Street/Pontiac Trail, between 10 Mile Road and 11 Mile Road in South Lyon, on Monday, September 30, at approximately 8 a.m. to replace a culvert under the road.



The work, just north of Maple Drive, will take one day to complete, and Lafayette Street/Pontiac Trail will reopen the same day.



Access to homes, businesses and South Lyon High School will be maintained north and south of the closure.



The detour for through traffic is 10 Mile Road to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Lafayette Street/Pontiac Trail and vice versa.



The work is being done in advance of a short-term simple resurfacing project planned for Lafayette Street/Pontiac Trail from the railroad tracks, located just north of 10 Mile Road, to Silver Lake Road.



Dates for the paving work will be announced. For more information on the work, visit the link below.



This section of Lafayette Street/Pontiac Trail carries approximately 13,570 vehicles daily.