South Lyon's Holiday Spectacular Promises a Day of Fun for Everyone

December 6, 2024

The Carl and Joanne Foundation are hosting their annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting in South Lyon tomorrow, just one of many holiday events taking place during the Holiday Spectacular.



There will be plenty of activities for everyone starting at 10 a.m. Some of the events include a winter farmers’ market, crafts, games, Historic Village tours and performers in different areas of downtown.



Santa will be at 228 S. Lafayette St. from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., then he will be making his way over to the Witch’s Hat Depot to meet with Mayor Steve Kennedy to get a key to the city. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be visiting kids at the Washburn School starting at 7 p.m.



The Holiday Spectacular Parade will wind its way through downtown starting at 6 p.m. The parade will begin at Bartlett Elementary. Santa will light the tree in the Historic Village at the end of the parade.



The Old-Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting being held by the Carl and Joanne Foundation will take place at 7:30 p.m. outside Heinanen Electrical



There will be live music, beer, wine and cocktails at 228 S. Lafayette St. After 6 p.m., there will be a $10 cover and it will be 21-years-old and up only. The band Rock Mob will take the stage beginning at 6 p.m.



The “beverage barn” will be open from 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. No wristbands will be required until 6 p.m. Drink tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the location.



Wristbands can be purchased ahead of time at the first link below or in person. Pre-purchased wristbands will be available to be picked up Saturday on location.



The fun wraps up at 11 p.m.



For a full list of events and where they’re taking place, click the second link below, or check out the South Lyon Holiday Spectacular Facebook Page.



(photo credit: Nicole Patterson)