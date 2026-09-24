South Lyon's Annual Pumpkinfest This Weekend

September 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The first weekend of autumn marks the return of Pumpkinfest of the South Lyon Area.



"As a kid growing up, I remember just being there, going to the event and hanging out with my friends, seeing all the awesome decorations and pumpkins everywhere. And just enjoying time with the community, spending time playing all the different games that were around every single booth," said Chelsea Kane with South Lyon Live!, who appeared live, along Natalie Nasr, on WHMI's Morning Drive.



WHMI will broadcast live ahead of Friday evening's benefit concert, with net proceeds going directly to South Lyon Area Youth Assistance, which assists referrals with grief and loss, emotional or behavioral difficulties at home, at school or in the community.



Seghi Renovations is the title sponsor for a weekend full of activities, including Saturday morning's Pumpkinfest 5K Run, petting farm, games, scarecrow contest, downtown booths and vendors.



Ongoing construction forced organizers to cancel the annual Pumpkinfest Parade.



Sunday features both a Pumpkinfest pumpkin pie baking and pie eating contest, along with a chili cook off. Tigers' mascot Paws and others also will be on-hand for the Kowalski hot dog eating contest.



"We're going to have a full mascot Sunday. We're going to have the two South Lyon high school mascots on site. Also, Bluey and Bingo," said Nasr.



Pumpkinfest is 10 am to 7 pm Saturday, and 10 am until 5 pm Sunday, with pumpkins available for sale once the festival closes.



Parking is available at Gateway Commons, PINZ Bowling Alley, Wells St Parking lot, Huntington Square Shopping Center, Witch's Hat Depot & McHattie Park, Millennium and Centennial Middle Schools.



More information is linked below.