South Lyon's Amy Atwell Earns Top Honor in Special Education

May 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A South Lyon Community Schools administrator has won top honors in special education. Amy Atwell is this year's recipient of the Gwisdalla Award, one of Oakland County’s highest honors in special education leadership.



It recognizes individuals whose careers exemplify professional excellence, advocacy, and commitment to students with disabilities and their families, according to the Oakland Press.



The award is named in honor of Gregory Gwisdalla, who served as director of Special Education at Oakland Schools from 1997 to 2001.



Since beginning her administrative career in 2013, Atwell has developed and overseen alternative curriculum aligned to state standards, lead district training initiatives, supported problem-solving processes for students with disabilities, and overseeing programs such as Mi-Access Alternate Assessment and the district’s Summer Experience program.



“Amy’s leadership reflects both compassion and courage,” said South Lyon Superintendent Steven Archibald. “We are very excited for Amy Atwell on receiving the prestigious Gwisdalla Award.



“This well-deserved recognition reflects Amy’s outstanding leadership, advocacy, and dedication to supporting students with disabilities. It is wonderful to see her hard work and commitment honored, and even more meaningful that she was selected by colleagues from across the county to receive this award.”



Photo courtesy of Oakland ISD.