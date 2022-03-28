South Lyon Youth Market Approved

March 28, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A monthly event for young entrepreneurs to showcase their business ideas has been approved in South Lyon.



An application for a youth entrepreneur market by the Kensington Valley Civitan Club was recently approved by City Council. The market will be held on the second Saturday of each month beginning in May and running through November. It will take place on those dates from 10am until 3pm at the Biggby Coffee on Pontiac Trail, in the green space between Biggby and Lucas Coney Island. The Club’s application says there will be free space for five to 25 booths, available to kindergarten through 12th grade youth who want to showcase their work.



A note in City Council’s March 14th agenda packet says that event is being considered a temporary use similar to a farmer’s market, which is subject to special standards. The owner of the property has provided consent for the use, and the South Lyon police and fire departments have reviewed and approved the proposal.



City Council unanimously approved the application as part of their consent agenda.