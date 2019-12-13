South Lyon Woman Sentenced For Drunken Attack On Officers

December 13, 2019

A South Lyon woman who attacked officers after being arrested for drunk driving has been sentenced.



Alexandra Paige entered a no contest plea in August to three charges; one for operating while intoxicated, and two for Assaulting/Resisting/and Obstructing a Police Officer. On Thursday, she was ordered to serve 18 months of probation and undergo alcohol and drug testing.



The charges were filed following her arrest just after midnight on February 23rd when she was pulled over near Martindale Road and Ten Mile Road for speeding. Police say she failed a field sobriety test after the officer detected alcohol on her breath. After being taken to the station, the police report states she exposed herself and then allegedly struggled with officers, kicking one in the groin twice, despite being ordered to stop. Police say she then purposely clogged a toilet, which resulted in the cell floor being flooded with a quarter inch of water.



The report indicates that while being booked, Paige said she was an engineer who worked on seat belt systems for police cars and the she would make them fail. She also allegedly indicated that she wished officers would be shot in the head and/or run over while working, and suggested that they were going to rape her. (JK)