South Lyon Woman Reportedly Embezzled over $200,000 from 'Vulnerable Adult'

December 11, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced that an Oakland County woman was arraigned on Monday on multiple charges of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult.



64-year-old Tracie Green, of South Lyon, was charged with two counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $50,000 or more but less than $100,000 and one count of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult $100,000 or more.



Green, who was a family friend of the victim, began to care for the man once he started to experience cognitive decline, the press release said.



Authorities say Green allegedly attempted to add herself to the victim’s South Lyon condo interest. She also reportedly also “facilitated changes to the victim’s investment accounts in 2018 and 2020,” according to the press release. “These changes ensured she would inherit half of the value of the accounts, which totaled over $400,000 upon the victim’s death.”



The man died in 2021.



“It’s both baffling and reprehensible that people, especially those trusted by the victims and their families, take advantage of vulnerable members of our community for their own personal gain,” Nessel said. “Our seniors deserve protection from such predatory behavior, and my department remains committed to holding accountable those who prey on vulnerable adults.”



Green was given a $50,000 personal recognizance bond. Her probable cause conference is set for Dec. 18 at the 51-1 District Court.