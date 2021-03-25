South Lyon Woman Charged In Bank Fraud Case

March 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A South Lyon woman is due back in court next month after being charged with stealing from the bank account of a Northern Michigan man.



Michigan State Police report that 24-year-old Erin Chapman was arraigned Monday in Alpena County District Court on two counts: identity theft and common fraud. MSP began investigating in August of 2020 after the victim reported more than $3,700 had been stolen from his account through a wire transfer.



Search warrants revealed that the money had been transferred to Chapman’s account. The victim says he does not know Chapman or how she obtained his personal information. An arrest warrant was authorized in January, but troopers initially couldn't find Chapman. However, the MSP Second District Fugitive Team located and arrested her on March 19th.



Chapman, whose bond was set at $40,000, is due back in court April 8.