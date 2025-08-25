South Lyon Welcomes City's First Female Police Chief Bonnie Unruh

August 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Monday marks the first full-week on the job for South Lyon's new police chief. Bonnie Unruh has 32 years with Farmington Hills Police, climbing the ranks from cadet to assistant chief.



"From there I went into the private sector after I retired. I had a great job offer from Concordia University in Ann Arbor as their assistant director of campus safety," Unruh told City Council last week.



"I saw this come along, and it was very inviting because the City of South Lyon is interested in community policing. As I did my own little background check on South Lyon, I came to the city and noticed a lot of families walking around. You have a lot of events going on. A real community feel, which I want to be part of."



Unruh is the first female police chief in South Lyon. Her hiring follows the appointment of South Lyon's first female Fire Chief Cindy Conrad earlier this year.



The 60-year-old Brighton resident has been married 32 years to current Farmington Hills Fire Chief Jon Unruh and the couple have three children.



Photo courtesy of South Lyon Police.