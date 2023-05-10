South Lyon Water System Receives National Fluoridation Award

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The City of South Lyon received national recognition for its fluoridated community water system.



Five Michigan water systems, including the City of South Lyon, were awarded by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Dental Association (ADA), and the Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors (ASTDD) for being communities that have maintained fluoride in local drinking water for the last 50 years.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Oral Health Program announced that water systems in the cities of Baraga, Owosso, Ravenna, South Lyon, and Wakefield to be recipients of the 2022 Community Water Fluoridation 50-Year Award.



Fluoridation is the process of adjusting fluoride levels in public tap water to a level that is optimal for maintaining oral health. Like many other cities, South Lyon fluoridated the City’s public water supply after it was recommended as a safe, effective, and inexpensive method of preventing tooth decay in adults and children.



Under the direction of the Superintendent, the City of South Lyon operates its own water system as well as its own sanitary and storm sewer lines. The Water Plant oversees the treatment and distribution of the City's water and water quality testing.



Grand Rapids, Michigan became the first US city to fluoridate its public water supply in 1945. Nationally, over 211 million people in 26 states are served by fluoridated tap water.



The CDC considers fluoridation as one of the top 10 greatest public health achievements of the 20th Century.



More information on the South Lyon Department of Public Works can be found at the provided link.



A link to the CDC webpage regarding community water fluoridation is also provided.