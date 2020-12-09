South Lyon Water And Sewer Rates Rising

December 9, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Residents in South Lyon will soon see higher water and sewer rates that are deemed needed for improving infrastructure.



City officials have plans for upgrading South Lyon’s existing 1-million gallon tank and building a new tank that will hold an additional 600,000 gallons. Residents had not seen an increase in water or sewer rates over the past 5 years, but that will change starting with their April 2021 bills. Cost increases in the first year will be based off usage and could reach as high as 20% for the highest volume users. Beginning in year two, all users will see a 6% increase annually, according to Hometownlife.com. These increases will continue for 10 years in total, helping to fund the improvements are expected to cost around $10-million.



Also increasing is the readiness-to-serve charge on users’ bills. Previously $6 per quarter, that fee will nearly quadruple.



City Manager Paul Zelenak said that because these changes had not been made gradually, they are forced to make them higher than they would be if they had. He said various other options were considered, but City Council decided to go this path as it will save money in the long run by not having to borrow money or take out a bond.