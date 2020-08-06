South Lyon Voters Approve School Bond

August 6, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters in the South Lyon Community Schools district approved a near $100-million bond proposal that will fund hundreds of projects in Tuesday’s primary Election.



The $98.7 (m) million proposal was supposed to be on the May ballot but due to COVID-19, was bumped to the August 4th primary. Voters expressed solid support for the proposal, with 8,946 voting yes and 4,014 voting no. There will be no change to the tax rate as previous bonds are nearing their payoff date.



The proposal will address needs in six general categories: building additions to accommodate growth in student enrollment and maximize instructional space; student safety and school security; technology infrastructure and equipment upgrades; building updates and furniture replacement; site improvements; and improving athletics, arts, and academics. The bond will address over 400 projects within those categories, including higher priced projects like roof and parking lot replacements that are related to aging school facilities. Officials say some of the projects will address items that have exceeded their life-expectancy, while others will help the district continue to expand student safety and renovate the learning environment.



Many of the items in the bond proposal, like technology, technology infrastructure, and facility remodeling will help assure that the school district is better prepared to meet the educational needs of students as school re-opens amid the COVID-19 pandemic. For more information, visit the district’s website through the link below.