Veterans Day Events In South Lyon

November 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Veterans Day events set in the South Lyon area Wednesday.



A ceremony will take place at the Veterans Monument at the entrance to the Historic Village at Pontiac Trail and Dorothy Street.



South Lyon’s VFW and South Lyon’s American Legion will come together for the community ceremony to honor all veterans, active-duty members, and those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces. The ceremony starts at 11am.



Then later in the day, Families Building Faith will host its annual Veterans Day Dinner and Celebration. It’s a community-wide celebration of veterans, their spouses and families, from all walks of service.



Buffet dinner and desserts from 4-7pm and dancing with music from a live band starting around 4:30-5pm.



All veterans are invited with no cost to veterans and their families.



The VFW Hall is located at 125 E. McHattie Street.