Peters True Value Hardware Store To Close In South Lyon

August 15, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A community staple in the South Lyon area is closing.



Locally-owned Peter's True Value Hardware store, located at 415 East Lake Street, is closing in September after more than four decades in business. It’s said to be another sign of the times.



The news is bittersweet for both the owners and longtime customers - who described it as the “end of an era”. Many cited the knowledgeable staff, and the quality, personalized service – calling it a loss for the community.



In a social media post, the owners thanked everyone for all of their support and business over the years.



A liquidation sale is underway now.



Another location in Milford at 3455 West Highland Road/M-59 will remain open.