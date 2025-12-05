South Lyon to Host Annual Holiday Spectacular

December 5, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



City of South Lyon is hosting its annual Holiday Spectacular Saturday. Formerly known as Cool Yule, the event offers free and low-cost family friendly activities, while also supporting local charities.



Events kick off at 10 am with a Candy Cane Hunt at McHattie Park and the 37th Annual South Lyon Football Holiday Shop featuring 210 crafters and vendors at South Lyon High School.



"Downtown shops will be open, of course. There's Cookies with Santa at the South Lyon Hotel. There's a Cool Yule over at the United Methodist Church. Ice carving, a live demo over at the new LFG, which a really cool burger place," said DDA Director Kim Rivera.



"We have complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides. My little Christmas miracle. I'm very excited about that. They'll be taking off from Lafayette Park and going around the block. Those are free."



River says the all-day event also offers a live petting zoo, cartoon characters, acrobats, jugglers and Dickens-style carolers strolling around town.



"We have texts to Santa, so people can text their wish list," she added.



The Lighted Parade starts at 6 pm, with Santa arriving at the Witch's Depot around 6:30 pm. The tree lighting will follow at 7:30 pm at Heinanen Engineering porch.



There is a small fee for the Carl & Joanne Foundation Christmas Tree Lighting Party which runs from 7:45 pm to 11 pm in the Historic Barn.



All proceeds go directly to the Carl and Joanne Foundation to support the Old Fashioned Christmas Tree Lighting and South Lyon Eve community events.



Photos courtesy of South Lyon Holiday Spectacular Facebook.