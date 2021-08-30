Speed Study Suggests No Change Needed To Ten Mile In South Lyon

August 30, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A study on a busy South Lyon road doesn’t justify a change in the posted speed limit.



Eleven years ago the speed limit on West Lake Road, or perhaps better known as Ten Mile, was increased from 25mph to 35mph. Both the South Lyon Police Department and the Traffic Improvement Association performed independent studies after concerned residents expressed an interest in setting the speed limit back to its pre-2010 number.



“Appropriate speeds” are determined by the speed 85% of drivers are driving at or below. This 85th-percentile for westbound travelers between Washington Street and Dixboro came in at 35mph. A second speed monitor heading east into town from Hagadorn set the 85th-percentile at 39mph. This data, as reviewed by the TIA, actually indicates the speed limit could increase to 40 in that area.



The police department, in reviewing records from the past 10 years, determined there were 28 reported accidents on Ten Mile, and that none of the people involved in those accidents suffered personal injuries. The majority of accidents were due to motorists turning onto Ten Mile from side streets that failed to yield the right of way to Ten Mile traffic. Additionally, officers have only issued 4 speeding tickets in that area over the past decade, with the last one being written in October 2016. All of the motorists were cited for going 40 in a 35, though the traffic study concedes that it is likely they driving faster than that.



The City’s Chief Traffic Engineer recommends leaving the speed limit as it is, as data does not reflect a need for change.