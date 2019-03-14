South Lyon Teen Sentenced To Probation On Weapon Charge

March 14, 2019

A South Lyon teen has been sentenced after bringing a knife to school for protection.



17-year-old Ethan James Smith was charged with misdemeanor possession of a weapon in a Weapon Free School Zone following the February 4th incident at South Lyon High School. In Oakland County District Court on Wednesday, he was sentenced to 24 months of probation following a guilty plea.



Smith was arrested after an Oakland County Sheriff’s deputy assigned as the School Resource Officer was notified that an 11th grade student may have a weapon inside of the building. The assistant principal had received information from a youth assistance caseworker that Smith had brought a knife to school. Smith admitted bringing the knife to school and hiding it in a classroom to protect himself from another student. The School Resource Officer was able to locate and recover the knife from the classroom. (JK)