South Lyon Superintendent Announces Resignation

October 21, 2019

South Lyon Community Schools Superintendent Melissa Baker says she will be leaving the district.



In an email sent to district parents last week, Baker said she would step down "this winter to pursue a new leadership opportunity where I will continue to support our children, public education, and the great work of educators in Michigan." No specific date was given for the resignation to take effect or any details on what the new opportunity would be.



The South Lyon Herald says Baker made her start in the South Lyon district as a guest teacher in 1992, working her way up to principal and then assistant superintendent. In 2015, she succeeded Bill Pearson for the top job when he retired after 20 years as superintendent.



The South Lyon Schools Board of Education meets tonight in regular session at 7pm, but it’s not known whether Baker’s resignation will be an official talking point. (JK)