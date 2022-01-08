South Lyon High School Student Charged for Making Threats

January 8, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A 15-year-old South Lyon High School student was arrested this week after posting a note on Snapchat in which he wrote that it was “time for Columbine Part 2” at his school.



The student, who lives in New Hudson, was removed from class, searched, and taken into custody Tuesday after meeting with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Deputy assigned to South Lyon High School, school officials and his parents.



Sheriff Michael Bouchard said “It is completely unacceptable to threaten schools and it will not be tolerated” - adding anyone making a threat will be investigated and held accountable.”



The male student is charged in a juvenile petition with threatening school violence.



The Sheriff’s Resource Deputy and South Lyon school officials were notified of the threat Wednesday by Pittsfield Township Police and a school resource officer assigned to Saline High School. The threat was made on Snapchat and brought to the attention of the officer, who notified South Lyon High School officials that it was made by one of their students.



The message used profanity and said he did not like the students or teachers at the school. It closed with a smiling face emoji. A handwritten note was discovered in his backpack in which the student expressed his dislike for the school and school sporting activities.



Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado was the site of a school massacre in which 12 students and a teacher were slain and 21 other people were injured before the two students responsible took their own lives.



The student was released to his parent’s custody on Wednesday after a hearing at Oakland County Children’s Village and ordered to wear an electronic tether until further order of the court. His next court date is January 19th.