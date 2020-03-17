South Lyon Student Tests Positive For COVID-19

March 17, 2020

By Jon King/jking@whmi.com





An elementary school student in the South Lyon Community Schools has tested positive for COVID-19.



In a letter to parents, interim superintendent Dr. George Heitsch said they had learned Monday that a student at Salem Elementary in Salem Township tested positive. District officials said the family was in self-quarantine. Citing health privacy laws, no other information about the student was released. However, health officials are reaching out to those who may have had close contact with the student’s family and the district said that all families directly impacted had been contacted.



The letter also encouraged district families to continue practicing social distancing, staying home if ill and maintaining a six-foot distance from other people. South Lyon Schools will remain closed until April 13th, a week past the closure order from Gov. Whitmer.



As of late Monday, there were 54 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan. While there are none in Livingston County, health officials say it just a matter of time before there are.