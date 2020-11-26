South Lyon Snowflake Scavenger Hunt Underway

November 26, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A holiday scavenger hunt in South Lyon could earn participants a literary gift basket for the holidays.



The City of South Lyon’s Downtown Development Authority, Cultural Arts Commission, and Salem-South Lyon District Library are sponsoring a socially-distanced scavenger hunt through December 20th. Snowflakes decorated by local artists have been hung all around South Lyon in stores and store windows. Members of the public can search for the snowflakes and then track their progress using an app on the Library’s website. That link is below. Once a snowflake is located, the finder can open the matching mission and enter the "Secret Code" found at the base of each snowflake.



Those who find at least half of the snowflakes will be entered into a random drawing for a basket filled with books donated by the Salem-South Lyon District Library along with gifts donated by local businesses. If you find all 20 snowflakes, you’ll get a second chance to win. Additional details are on our website. With several larger community events not taking place this year due to COVID-19, officials with the Library and the City say they were determined to provide a fun opportunity for the community to see the decorated windows and visit local businesses. They encourage everyone to stay safe, wear masks, and be kind to one another as they hunt for snowflakes over the next month.



Winners will be notified on Monday December 21 and are asked to pick up their prize from the Library before Dec. 24th. A list of participating stores is accessible once you register.