South Lyon Sex Offender Heads To Trial On New Charges

October 31, 2019

A convicted sex offender from South Lyon arrested for possessing child pornography has been bound over for trial.



70-year-old Hal Jeffrey Wiessbock was arrested at his home October 22nd after the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about his cyber activity earlier this year from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Michigan State Police began an investigation in June and received a warrant to search his home, where Wiessbock’s cell phone was confiscated and said to be stocked with sexually abusive child pornographic images.



He waived his preliminary exam this week in Oakland County District Court, sending his case to Circuit Court where an arraignment will be held November 8th. Wiessbock remains lodged in the Oakland County Jail on a $250,000 bond. The Michigan Public Sex Offender Registry shows that he is a Tier 2 level offender who was convicted in 2000 of indecent solicitation of a child in Illinois. (JK)