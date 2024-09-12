South Lyon Senior Earns High Honors in Dance

September 12, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A South Lyon High School senior has been making a name for himself in the world of dance, according to The Oakland Press.



17-year-old Cameron Janson was named one of the Tremaine Dance Convention and Competitions 2024-2025 Senior Dancer of the Year in Orlando. He was also named one of the New York City Dance Alliance’s 2024 National Senior Outstanding Dancer in Phoenix this summer.



Janson told the Oakland Press he's has dancing since he was 5-years-old. His focus is classical ballet, but he has mastered different dance styles.



The dance clothing line Tiger Friday has named Janson as a brand ambassador.



Updates on Janson’s dance career can be found on his Instagram at @camjanson.dance



Photo courtesy of Cameron Janson.