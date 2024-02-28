Voters Approve Millage Renewal For South Lyon Community Schools

February 28, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters approved a non-homestead operating millage for South Lyon Community Schools in Tuesday’s election.



It’s the school district’s operating millage and has a direct impact on the per-pupil foundation allowance that the district receives from the state.



The operating millage is for a ten-year period from 2025-2034 and maintains the existing 18-mill tax levy. The renewal would raise an estimated $15 (m) million for the general operations of the district in 2025.



The measure passed by a solid margin. The district contains areas of three counties - Oakland, Livingston, and Washtenaw.