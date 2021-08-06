South Lyon Sailor Honored For "Outstanding" Service

August 6, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A local woman has been recognized for her service in the United States Navy.



Petty Officer 2nd Class Maria Munger is a 2012 South Lyon High School graduate and current Eastern Michigan University student. Currently, Munger, who serves as a Navy master-at-arms, is stationed with the Navy Reserves Naval Security Forces Sigonella, located in Sicily. That’s where she was recently awarded Junior Sailor of the Quarter, which is given to a junior sailor who “exemplifies outstanding dedication to duty and superior performance by going above and beyond their assigned job.”



According to a release from the U.S. Navy, Munger joined the Navy six years ago for the opportunities serving provides and has recently reenlisted for another six years.

"I joined the Navy because I wanted to serve my country," said Munger. “I was also inspired by my grandfather who served in the Navy before me.”



According to Navy officials, NAS Sigonella acts as landlord to more than 34 other U.S. commands and activities. NAS Sigonella is the Navy's second-largest security command, second only to that located at Naval Support Activity Bahrain.



Despite the honor of being named Junior Sailor of the Quarter, Munger says she is most proud of becoming a better sailor.



"The accomplishments I am most proud of are being the best sailor and mother that I can be,” said Munger. “I am also proud I was able to support an Operation Inherent Resolve (ORI) onboard the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower during the 2016 deployment.”