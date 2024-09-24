South Lyon Receives Update from Priority Waste

September 24, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



South Lyon City Council hears directly from Priority Waste about its inconsistent trash service since the company took over GFL Environmental this summer.



Priority's Andrea Kruse says they've rented trash trucks while the GFL fleet is brought up to snuff.



"When I tell you every vendor in, I think Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, has one of our trucks in there, if not multiple. We've been bringing emergency fleet maintenance crews in and just doing what possibly we could," he told council members Monday.



"We meet daily on this subject and are committed to making it better. I do apologize once again, but I really think we're on the home stretch."



Priority Waste has blamed some of the service delays on much of GFL's fleet not being road worthy when the company took over.



South Lyon is among several southeast Michigan communities that have complained about Priority's service since the transition.



Kruse says technology upgrades also are in the works, including cameras to monitor routes in real time.



"With those cameras, you will get your own personal logistic driver coordinator, which will help on the streets, visually happening live time," she says. "If a resident thinks they are missed or they're calling to see when their compost will be picked up, we will actually have the cameras in our GPS systems, and that will help."



"Your service is getting better, but it's going to be great once we get those cameras in place."



Several South Lyon officials acknowledged Priority's trash service was getting back on track in recent weeks.



