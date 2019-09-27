Road Closures Planned For South Lyon's Pumpkinfest

September 27, 2019

The 35th annual South Lyon Area Pumpkinfest gets underway today.



South Lyon Police advise that there will be road closures for the festival as well as the parade. They ask that visitors use caution while navigating through and around the city during the event due to extra pedestrian and vehicle traffic. "No Parking" signs are posted and will be enforced. Starting at noon today, the intersection of Pontiac Trail and Ten Mile will be closed for the weekend. The various points of closure include: Pontiac Trail at Whipple Street, Ten Mile at Washington Street, Ten Mile at Wells Street, Pontiac Trail at Liberty Street and Pontiac Trail at Detroit Street.



The actual Pumpkinfest event kicks off at 6pm tonight, as does the biergarten/main stage on Wells Street. Festivities start at 10am Saturday with the annual Pumpkinfest Parade. The parade staging area will be at Centennial Middle School and police advise that Nine Mile from Centennial to Pontiac Trail will close at 8:30am. At 9:30am, police will also shut down Pontiac Trail from Nine Mile to Liberty Street. The areas will be closed for approximately 90 minutes while the parade makes its way through the city. A craft show is held afterward at Bartlett Elementary School and the downtown area will feature food, music and inflatables. Sunday will continue with a great pumpkin contest, battle of artists and pie eating contests among other activities. Pumpkinfest will conclude at 6pm on Sunday and roads should be open between 6pm and 7pm. Event details can be found through the provided link. (JM)