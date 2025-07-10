South Lyon Prepares to Host Buy Michigan Now Festival

July 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Buy Michigan Now festival is just a few weeks away, and for the first time since its inception, it will be held in a new location.



"I've had my eye on South Lyon for a long time," founder Lisa Diggs told South Lyon City Council last month. "Our event has been in Northville, this will the fifteenth festival over 17 years, thank you COVID. We were looking to move. We didn't actually intend to be in one community for the entire run of the festival."



"Our hope is to help people discover South Lyon who have never been here before. And that we give the people who live here something cool and exciting and new to look forward to as a summer event."



More than 100 vendors already have signed up, but officials are still seeking sponsors.



"If you're not aware of it, Buy Michigan Now is a statewide campaign to encourage people to buy local, buy from Michigan-based businesses and discover and buy Michigan-made products. We promote those products throughout the state," Diggs added.



"We ask the governor to proclaim Buy Michigan Week every year, which is the first week of August, and then we throw this festival as a celebration of that and create some commerce in the community."



The Buy Michigan Now festival runs the weekend of August 1-3 in downtown South Lyon. Click the link below for more details.



Photo courtesy of Buy Michigan Now's Facebook page.