Pontiac Trail From 9 Mile To Reynold Sweet Parkway Open To Traffic

October 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some good news for motorists, residents, and businesses in the South Lyon area.



The Road Commission for Oakland County has opened Pontiac Trail from 9 Mile to Reynold Sweet Parkway to two-way traffic.



The road had been closed to northbound traffic as part of the ongoing project to reconstruct Pontiac Trail from 9 Mile Road to the CSX railroad tracks north of 10 Mile Road.



Work continues on the section of Pontiac Trail from just north of Reynold Sweet Parkway to the CSX railroad tracks. That section of road remains closed to northbound traffic; however, it is open to southbound traffic.



The detour route for northbound traffic remains 9 Mile Road to Griswold Road to 10 Mile Road to Martindale Road to 11 Mile Road, back to Pontiac Trail.



Additionally, 10 Mile Road remains closed at the west side of the Pontiac Trail/10 Mile intersection until late October. 10 Mile Road remains open at the side of the 10 Mile Road/Pontiac Trail intersection, but westbound 10 Mile traffic is only permitted to turn southbound onto Pontiac Trail.



The detour for the west half of the 10 Mile Road closure remains 10 Mile Road to Rushton Road to 9 Mile Road to Pontiac Trail to Reynold Sweet Parkway to 10 Mile Road and vice versa.



The Pontiac Trail construction, from 9 Mile Road to the CSX railroad tracks north of 10 Mile Road started on May 11th and is expected to be substantially completed and open to traffic by late November.



A link to the project page is provided.



Photo: Pontiac Trail/Lafayette Street and Reynolds Sweet Parkway work zone camera.