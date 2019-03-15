South Lyon Woman Blocking Traffic In Wheelchair Charged With Disorderly Conduct

March 15, 2019

An elderly woman has been charged with disorderly conduct after she was found blocking traffic with her wheelchair while being drunk in her wheelchair. South Lyon Police were dispatched to the area of West Lake and Warren Street around 1:30pm on February 27th. According to the South Lyon Herald, a 62-year-old woman called them saying she had fallen out of her wheel chair and did not know her location. Officers found her slumped in her chair, possibly drunk, blocking traffic on Washington Street, south of Liberty. Police and firefighters assisted the woman, who was wearing improper clothing for the cold weather, and called for an ambulance. She refused a breathalyzer test and was taken to Providence Park Hospital in Novi.



In an email to WHMI, South Lyon Police Chief Chris Sovik said they have responded to her residence over 100 times since October to help her back into her bed, chair, or wheelchair. He says they have offered her help through a program called Hope not Handcuffs that she has refused 2 or 3 times since starting the process. Sovik said they have a long history with her and will continue to assist her in any way possible, even though she refuses their help most of the time. (MK)