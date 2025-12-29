South Lyon Police Present Civilians With Life Saving Awards

December 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Two South Lyon residents received Life Saving Awards for helping police and rendering aid following a vehicle crash.



At a City Council meeting held earlier this month, two police officers and two civilians were specially recognized for their efforts in handling an incident this past fall.



Police Chief Bonnie Unruh presented Officers Travis Stevens and Matthew Osborne with pins, and civilians Kathryn Bizek and Frederick Meinecke with plaques for saving the life of another.



South Lyon Police report on October 17th, officers were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Quail Run. It says:



“Officer Stevens arrived on scene within three minutes and recognized a vehicle had struck a home. He found the vehicle was locked, still in drive, and the driver unconscious. Officer Stevens broke out a window and made the vehicle safe.



At that point, two neighbors exited their homes and recognized the officer would need assistance. Frederick Meinecke assisted Officer Stevens and they both carefully removed the man out of the car.



Kathryn Bizek, a medical professional, immediately started CPR. Frederick Meinecke also assisted performing CPR while Officer Stevens ran to his vehicle to grab an AED (Automated External Defibrillator).



Officer Osborne arrived on scene and took over CPR while Officer Stevens set up the AED. The AED was then used to shock the patient. The patient began breathing unassisted shortly thereafter”.



Officers continued rendering aid until care was taken over by South Lyon Fire and Huron Valley Ambulance personnel. The man was transported to the hospital.



The Department said “The quick and decisive actions of Officer Stevens, Officer Osborne and Civilians Bizek and Meinecke were instrumental in saving the man’s life”.



Main Photo: South Lyon Police Facebook