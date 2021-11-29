Challenge Coins Being Sold For First Responder Memorial In South Lyon

November 29, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A unique fundraising effort is underway to help construct a first responder memorial in South Lyon.



The South Lyon Police and Fire Departments have come together to help raise money for the First Responder Memorial slated to be built at McHattie Park. The Veterans Committee is looking to build it in the same area as the Veterans Memorial in the park and the Departments are selling challenge coins for $25 each to help.



Challenge coins are said to be traditionally given to members who visit military or law enforcement venues, which are both collected and traded. A post on the Police Department’s Facebook page says historically, challenge coins were given to commemorate specific events. Today, challenge coins are given to members who visit military or law enforcement venues. They are now collected as well as traded worldwide.



The Police challenge coin is said to represent the core values that serve as the foundation of the department. It features a badge and American flag with the words “courage, honor, integrity and service” on the front. The back reads “Safeguarding our Community”.



For the Fire Department, the front of the coin features the Witch’s Hat Depot atop the Maltese Cross for the logo. The back features a 3D imprint of the original fire department/city hall with the bell tower that will be incorporated into the memorial.



Deputy Chief Michael Weir told WHMI the bell at McHattie Park used to stand in the old City Hall/Fire Department when it was on North Lafayette Street. He told WHMI that the building collapsed and the bell was turned into a remembrance of the facility and department and now there’s a push to build the memorial that would encompass police, fire and EMS and build a new monument around that bell.



Weir said he thinks the memorial would be a fantastic addition to the park, noting the Veterans Memorial was recently done. He says it will serve to remember first responders and all those who have sacrificed for the betterment of the South Lyon community and be a memorialization of police, fire and EMS.



The cost of the memorial is approximately $30,000. All proceeds raised from the challenge coin sales will go directly to the first responder memorial fund.



Coins can be purchased in person from the South Lyon Police Department with exact cash or check made out to the City of South Lyon with the memo: First Responder Memorial Fund. For those that may not want a challenge coin but still want to donate towards the first responder memorial, the Department will also accept those donations and give them to the Veterans Committee.



If all goes as planned, construction could happen in June or July.