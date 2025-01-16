South Lyon Officials Mulling Options to Comply with Wind, Solar Rules

January 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The City of South Lyon is among those struggling to comply with the state's new rules on wind and solar farms.



After a lengthy discussion earlier this week, South Lyon City Council took no action, to instead further explore options moving forward.



"You could adopt an ordinance that reflects the state requirements for solar and wind. If the city has an ordinance that addresses those, they still have to come in and apply through your local process," said city attorney Lisa Hamameh.



"The battery systems, which I think we all agree is the better possibility in the City of South Lyon, you could do a non-CREO (Compatible Renewable Energy Ordinance), but present it as a workable ordinance, and put those more restrictive setbacks, protections and things like that, that you would like to see to address safety concerns."



Dozens of Michigan townships and counties are currently appealing the state's new green energy rules.



"Having a workable ordinance I think would be a better solution," said Mayor Stephen Kennedy. "If that doesn't work out, then we're going to be stuck with that Public Act. But I'd rather try to contain it and reduce it as to the extent we can."



"This may be all for naught, because they want to locate these things near transmission lines, and we don't have a transmission line in the area. Having that CREO, entices developers to come to the area, and I'm not certain these are the certain types of installations we want in the city to begin with."