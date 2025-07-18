South Lyon Movies in the Park Returns Tonight

July 18, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



It's time to "just keep swimming" over to McHattie Park for "Finding Nemo."



The free event, organized by South Lyon Area Recreation Authority and the City of South Lyon, shows a different movie once a month during the summer. Movies are shown on the City's 24' inflatable screen.



The movies begin at dusk, but pre-movie entertainment runs from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Each night will feature different activities.



"The Goonies" is being played on Aug. 15 and "Pitch Perfect" will be on Sept. 19.



Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket or lawn chair and come early to get a good seat.



All Movies in the Park are geared towards families and teens. Each one is rated PG or PG-13.



If there is bad weather, updates to the events can be found on the City of South Lyon's website homepage or the DDA Facebook page.



(photo credit: Disney/Pixar via City of South Lyon webpage)