South Lyon, Milford & Hamburg Township Safest In Michigan

January 24, 2019

Three local communities have again been deemed among the safest in the entire state.



The National Council for Home Safety and Security recently released its annual list of the 25 safest communities in Michigan this week as a resource for citizens. South Lyon ranked #5, Milford ranked #7 and Hamburg Township #12. The study was completed primarily to highlight the cities that have had the least amount of violent and non-violent crimes per population, while also bringing awareness to the cities that are more likely to have crime per capita.



Other findings were released for Michigan as a whole. Household average incomes are around $55,000, which is lower than the U.S. average overall. Per capita income of $30,500 is also below the U.S. norm. Officials stated that crimes statistics showed a mixed picture in that Michigan is 11th safest state for property crime (where 1st = lowest crime). The violent crime rate is, by contrast, above the U.S. average, making Michigan the 34th safest state for violent crime. A link to more statistics is provided. (JM)