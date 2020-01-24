South Lyon Man Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Term

January 24, 2020

A convicted sex offender from South Lyon convicted for possessing child pornography has been sentenced.



71-year-old Hal Jeffrey Wiessbock pleaded guilty last month in Oakland County Circuit Court to three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. He was sentenced Friday to serve a term of 10-15 years in prison. Wiessbock was arrested October 22nd at his home after the Michigan Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about his cyber activity earlier this year from the Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



Michigan State Police began an investigation in June and received a warrant to search his home, where Wiessbock’s cell phone was confiscated and said to be stocked with sexually abusive child pornographic images. He was convicted in 2000 of indecent solicitation of a child in Illinois. Because of that past conviction, prosecutors sought and received enhanced sentencing for Wiessbock in this latest crime. (JK)