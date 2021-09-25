South Lyon Man Pleads To Robberies In Milford & Novi

September 25, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A plea has been entered in multiple cases against a South Lyon man charged in the robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Milford.



49-year-old Dennis Michael Maynarich was charged with four counts of armed robbery and seven weapons charges for a variety of incidents culminating in the robbery last year at the Rottermond Jewelers on North Main Street.



His case lingered in the courts while a criminal responsibility exam was conducted which determined in March that he was competent to stand trial. In Oakland County Circuit Court recently, Maynarich entered a no-contest plea to the armed robbery charges in exchange for the other counts being dropped.



Authorities say Maynarich, who remains jailed on a $500,000 bond, walked into the Rottermond store on September 1st of 2020 with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. Responding officers then located him in a nearby parking lot.



Maynarich will be sentenced on November 5th.