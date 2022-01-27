South Lyon Man Enters Plea To Armed Robbery Charge

January 27, 2022

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A South Lyon man has entered a plea to charges filed after an incident in which a man was carjacked and robbed in a grocery store parking lot.



21-year-old Carson Zeug was charged with armed robbery after the incident in which a Northville man reported that he had been robbed while in the Kroger parking lot at Eight Mile and Pontiac Trail in Lyon Township on the evening of September 15th.



On Wednesday, Zeug entered a no contest plea in Oakland County Circuit Court. He’ll be sentenced there on March 9th. A no-contest plea is not an admission of guilt but is treated as such at sentencing.



The 31-year-old victim said he was sitting inside his car when an unknown man approached the driver side door and asked for a ride. When the victim declined, he said the man walked to the passenger-side door, opened it and brandished a pocket knife. He then reportedly ordered the victim to drive to a nearby credit union and withdraw $1,800. The victim said he was only able to give him $500.



After providing the money, the victim said the suspect ordered him to drive to a Novi apartment building, where he exited the vehicle. The victim then drove to the South Lyon Police Department.



Novi Police were provided a description of the suspect and a short time later arrested Zeug, who remains jailed on a $150,000 bond.