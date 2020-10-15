South Lyon Man Arraigned For Milford Jewelry Robbery

October 15, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A suspect has been arraigned in the robbery of a jewelry store in downtown Milford.



48-year-old Dennis Michael Maynarich of South Lyon was charged with armed robbery for the incident September 1st at the Rottermond Jewelers on North Main Street. He was arraigned last week in Oakland County Circuit Court and remains jailed on a $500,000 bond.



Authorities say Maynarich walked into the store with a gun and demanded a particular piece of jewelry before fleeing. The robbery was reported and police were later able to locate him in a nearby parking lot.



Maynarich is also charged in a number of other robbery incidents in Oakland County, including first degree retail fraud and armed robbery for two separate incidents in Novi. A pre-trial hearing on all of the charges is scheduled for October 23rd.